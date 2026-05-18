Detroit mayor says city will push for more 'enforcement & accountability' after teen takeover shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the city is going to continue to push "enforcement and accountability" after a shooting Sunday evening during the so-called teen takeover event.

The shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night on Library St. near Grand River. Officials said two large groups of teens came together, and a fight broke out, and that's when someone fired multiple shots.

Hear from Sheffield in the video below

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks after teen takeover shooting

A 14-year-old was shot in the chest but is expected to recover.

"I want to be very clear that while this administration is creating safe spaces and investing in prevention, we equally are promoting accountability and enforcement, and we will not tolerate violence," Sheffield said. "We will not tolerate what we saw this weekend, and we will continue to push for parental responsibility enforcement in our curfew."

Detroit police responded to the shots fired at the corner where Library and Farmer Streets intersect with East Grand River. That intersection is between Woodward and Gratiot Avenue, just blocks away from Grand Circus Park in Downtown Detroit.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody following the shooting. Police also say they recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said they're stepping up patrols in light of the recent takeovers.

Watch below: Past coverage on the teen takeover shooting in Detroit

Teen shot in downtown Detroit, DPD stepping up patrols for teen takeovers

“In the downtown area, it was over 60 juveniles that we did detain. And so, we’re gonna continue that. We’re gonna hold parents accountable as well. And, we will be increasing our enforcement efforts in an effort to keep everyone safe in the City of Detroit," Chief Bettison said.

Related: Detroit mayor to work with 'Teen Takeover' organizers to create safe gathering spaces

The city does have a 10 p.m. curfew for everyone 15 and under, with the curfew extending to 11 .m. for 16- and 17-year-olds.

"We have zero tolerance for violence, for disruption," Sheffield added. "Those who are coming downtown with bad intentions will be held accountable, and we will continue to work with DPD to push enforcement.

Sheffield did say that she believes there is a large portion of young people who want to come downtown to just enjoy themselves, but there is also a group of people who come down to "cause chaos and disruption."

The mayor said they are looking at different ways to call on volunteers and other organizations, along with community violence intervention groups (CVIs), to help provide more safe spaces for young people on the weekends.