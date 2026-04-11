Detroit mayor to work with 'Teen Takeover' organizers to create safe gathering spaces

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield is working with the organizers of recent downtown teen takeovers to create safe, designated spaces for youth to gather.

The initiative follows large gatherings on March 30, which was also Detroit Tigers Opening Day, that erupted into fights and disrupted businesses, fans and pedestrians.

Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks on teen takeovers in Downtown Detroit

"So we are actively working with this group of young people to explore designated spaces in our city, curated environments, sanctioned gatherings and safe zones where teens can come together, enjoy downtown and be a part of the life of this amazing city in a structured, supported and safe way," Sheffield said.

Sheffield stood alongside Police Chief Todd Bettison and the organizers of the "Teen Takeover" events during a press conference Friday.

“We’re going to make sure that public safety is there and that we put things in place so they can enjoy, come out and have a safe place with activities," Bettison said.

Sheffield said when she saw footage of the event during the Tigers home opener, she recognized the teens' leadership abilities and capacity to mobilize. She said that energy is not something to shut down, but rather to channel and direct.

Watch the full press conference below:

Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks on teen takeovers in Downtown Detroit

While Sheffield noted there is a place for accountability and enforcement, she emphasized that most of the youth who showed up downtown simply want to enjoy the city safely.

The recent takeovers forced some downtown businesses to close early on Opening Day. Grace Keros, who owns American Coney Island and sits on the board of the Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Association, described the disruptions.

"They're running into stores just causing trouble, twerking, taking pants down, just doing things. There's little kids that are in restaurants. There's people, so people either get scared or annoyed or they don't want to deal with it and they walk out and leave," Keros said.

"It's the safety of my staff and my customers in the restaurant and the people out on the sidewalks that are walking back to their cars that have gone to the game that just wanted to grab a hot dog or something before they get to the car to drive home. That is my main concern."

WXYZ

Keros welcomed the news that city leaders met with the organizers Wednesday and offered a message to the teens involved in the mass gatherings.

"Find an activity, get busy. I'm hiring. Come on, I'll give you a job. Make some money, and then go out and have some fun, but good fun," Keros said.

Other Detroiters expressed frustration over the gatherings and a desire for youth to find better outlets.

"We definitely need, these kids need to be out here doing something more productive for sure," Charlotte Robinson said.

City of Detroit

"Today’s world is not like when I was coming up: kids wouldn’t have been out — I couldn’t have been out in the street. What kind of parents do they have?" Sherry Barnes said.

"It start from home, but it needs to go back to how we were brought up," Gary Smith said.

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