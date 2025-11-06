Detroit Metro Airport travelers brace for impact ahead of anticipated flight cuts

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The ongoing government shutdown is forcing airlines to reduce flights due to a shortage of unpaid air traffic controllers, with Detroit Metro Airport among 40 airports nationwide expected to face significant disruptions.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to cut flights because air traffic controllers have not been paid since the government shutdown began. Controllers have now missed two paychecks, and union leaders say working without pay is not sustainable.

"We'll be here an extra hour. Hopefully, we'll get there on time," Susan Jackson said.

Jackson traveled from Lansing to Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday with her husband for a trip to California. Their flight was delayed.

"I'm more concerned about coming home cause I have to work the next day and I'm not sure how that's going to go," Jackson said.

The anticipated flight cancellations have Jackson reconsidering her holiday travel plans.

"Honestly with all the delays, we're probably just going to somewhere local," Jackson said.

Jackson expressed sympathy for federal workers affected by the shutdown.

"It breaks our heart for the families and the people who are having to work without any pay and not knowing when this is going to end. I cannot imagine that," Jackson said.

Detroit resident Barbara Jean Stallworth Dixon is planning to travel to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving and hopes her trip goes as planned.

"A little nervous about the flying because you don't have all the guys you need to fly," Stallworth Dixon said.

Delta Air Lines told me they intend to cancel flights a day in advance to give customers more options before heading to the airport.

Travel agent Sheri Langwald from The World of Travel in Bloomfield Hills offered advice for travelers to keep their trips on track.

"The first thing I tell my clients is before they leave the house is to check the status to the flight. Number two is to look for other options just in case their flight is canceled or delayed. Like let's say you're flying to Miami, you can also look into flying into Fort Lauderdale," Langwald said.

Langwald also recommends travel insurance.

"This is one of the perfect reasons in case of any delays or cancellations, usually one of the things that's covered," Langwald said.

With no deal in sight to end the government shutdown, the impact could be severe as people travel to see family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday.

