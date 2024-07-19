Detroit Metro Airport travelers react to delays and cancelations from CrowdStrike-related IT outage

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport felt the impact of the global outage Friday morning. The outage was caused by an update from cyber-security company CrowdStrike.

That update had a defect for all Microsoft users, those include United, Delta, and American Airlines. All three airlines grounded planes worldwide Friday morning, leaving travelers with canceled or delayed flights Friday.

“You’re stuck with no clue as you’re watching Delta planes take off,” said Ron LaPlante.

Ron is one of millions of travelers globally having to pivot their travel plans because of the outage.

“It’s [his flight is] canceled. and there’s nothing we can do.” Ron added, "We're trying to see our son who’s active duty military he’s out in New Mexico we’re going to meet in Denver for the weekend and see our grand babies. we haven’t seen them in 6 months.”It’s infuriating. it’s sad,” said Ron.

American Airlines posted on X that as of 5 a.m., all operations were restored. United and Delta Airlines posted some of their operations were restored. Travelers then were left to deal with the backlog of canceled and delayed flights.

“The line is all get out long to go to this agent assist,” said Zinnia Patcas. She added, “I went downstairs to get a bag of chips and a pop because you get hungry out here. you can’t get food until you get in the back."

Delta employees on the ground at Detroit Metro Airport shed some light into how they got some operations back online. An IT employee has to manually restart each computer individually.

Delta customers at Detroit Metro Airport also said waiting in the ticket agent lines was their only option because their apps glitched and phone lines had hours-long holds.

“To talk to a human on the phone it’s 10+hrs,” explained Ron.

Zinnia said, "So right now I'm just enjoying my vacation at the airport."

Delta, United, and American Airlines all offered travel vouchers to people impacted by the outage but there are some stipulations to use. Delta also has a hold on all unaccompanied minor travelers until Sunday, July 21st.