Detroit mom searching for answers nearly 4 years after son's murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit mother is searching for answers nearly four years after her son's murder, as Crime Stoppers announces a cash reward on what would have been his 31st birthday.

Vera Jones lost her only child, Dymaris, in January 2022 when he was gunned down while pumping gas at a Citgo station on 7 Mile Road on Detroit's east side. Police say a passenger from a black Dodge Charger got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at Dymaris Jones. The gunman was wearing a mask.

"I am just begging and pleading, if you could please just turn yourself in," Vera Jones said. "I want to know who did this to my child."

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers provided Vera Jones and her family a platform to continue sharing her son's story and announced a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. The organization stressed that tipsters will remain anonymous.

George Williams, family and media relationship manager for Crime Stoppers, said the continued attention helps keep cases alive.

"It's just a matter of time before people become comfortable enough or safe enough or mad enough to speak up and say something," Williams said.

Dymaris Jones was a world champion gamer who won $250,000 in a tournament in 2018. He was photographed holding the check with NBA star Jayson Tatum. But beyond his gaming success, he was a father to a 5-year-old daughter when he died.

"She misses her father. The family misses Dymaris. Our family has not been the same since he has been taken away from us," Vera Jones said. "I don't think anybody deserves to be murdered in life, period."

When asked if an arrest would bring closure, Vera Jones said it wouldn't completely heal the pain.

"It wouldn't, it wouldn't. But at least we would know something if that person turned himself in, and why," Vera Jones said.

