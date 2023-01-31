Detroit mom searching for son, 2 others after they went missing following a canceled performance in Detroit

(WXYZ) — On January 21, Armani Kelly who goes by the stage name Marley Whoop was scheduled to perform at a night lounge in Detroit. He texted his fiance that night saying the show was canceled and no one has seen or heard from him since.

"I don't want to be on Dateline in 20 years to find his body," Armani's mom Lorrie Kemp said.

Kemp posted flyers all around Lansing where Armani grew up hoping that someone would spot her son. She also tracked his car which shows it moved three times in Warren and ended up in a condo complex. The vehicle is now in police custody.

"I am doing everything I possibly can and I am out there hitting the roads, hitting the pavement. where is the police department? They didn't do their job," Kemp says.

Kemp feels that there was no sense of urgency from authorities to find her son until police agencies in multiple jurisdictions realized two other men were missing. Those men are Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, other aspiring rappers who rode with Armani to the show.

“The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us," Kemp said.

Detroit police are investigating the situation but have not disclosed if they have any leads. Kemp fears the worse.

"I am angry because you did 8 years in prison and you didn't die and then you get out and they kill you. He's dead," she said.