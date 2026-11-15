DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Friends and family gathered Saturday for a balloon release honoring 33-year-old Malcolm Greene, who was shot and killed on Detroit's west side on Nov. 5.

"He is going to be truly missed by everyone he touched," said Malcolm Greene's mother Angela Dennard, said.

According to Detroit Police, Greene was fatally shot near Vancouver and Ironwood streets.

"He was killed on my birthday, so my birthdays will never be the same," Dennard said.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Detroit mother honors son killed in November shooting with balloon release

During Saturday's memorial, loved ones released hundreds of green, white and silver balloons into the sky in Greene's honor.

"This is just a representation of the love that he gave to other people," Dennard added.

Dennard said Greene was hardworking and cared for others.

"Just an overall good person, loved to give back to his community and the homeless, that was his favorite thing to do," Dennard said.

Dennard also remembered Greene as a devoted brother, uncle and godfather.

"He is a super uncle, he had 10 nieces and nephews and two godchildren," she said.

While Saturday's gathering focused on celebrating Greene's life, Dennard said she is still hoping for justice.

"I'm at peace not with what happened but it's given me peace knowing that my son was good to other people," she said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

"I'm just going to keep praying that everything falls in line and that we get justice for Malcolm," Dennard said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.