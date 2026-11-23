DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Loved ones are remembering a 33-year-old Detroit woman who was killed in a shooting during a weekend trip to Chicago.

Family of La’Shon Jones say she was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a lounge in Chicago.

As loved ones struggle to process the tragedy, they are remembering Jones as a devoted mother, faithful woman and the heart of their family.

Jones’ parents, Damon and Marqueda Jones, say they are still coming to terms with the loss of their youngest daughter.

“She’s our bright star, such a loving young lady, mother of two,” said her father, Damon Jones.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Detroit mother of two fatally shot during weekend trip to Chicago

Her mother, Marqueda Jones, described her daughter as someone who brought joy wherever she went.

“She was just a beacon of light. ‘Shonnie Boo’ loved life. That’s what we called her,” she said.

Her parents say Jones had traveled to Chicago for a weekend getaway and to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

“She showed her having fun at the Bulls game enjoying the evening with her boyfriend, and those are the last things we saw of her on the internet,” Damon Jones said.

Jones leaves behind two children, who family members say were at the center of her life.

“They prayed every morning on the way to school. She was at every event for them. She’s a soccer mom, a coach mom, a cheer mom. She did it all. She was their superwoman,” her father said.

Loved ones gathered at the family’s home following the tragedy, helping support one another through the grief.

Damon Jones said the family has also received an abundance of support from people whose lives were touched by his daughter.

“Whatever she was going through, she was always able to point it back to God, and that was her influence on the community for the most part,” he said. “We got so many messages and text messages from people we don’t even know just saying how much of an impact she was on their life.”

Chicago police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Jones’ parents say they hope whoever is responsible is identified and held accountable.

“People have to understand that was our child, that was our baby and for them to do something like that ... senseless,” Marqueda Jones said.

“To just be somewhere, an innocent bystander and leave this earth like that,” Damon Jones added. “Whoever did that, they really hurt us. They really hurt us.”