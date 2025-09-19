DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbreaking upcoming five-year anniversary of a shooting death in Detroit has a mother asking for answers to help catch her son’s killer.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Detroit mother pleads for answers 5 years after her son was fatally shot in front of her

I learned more about how 25-year-old Aaron Mays lived his life, shared his music and impacted others before his death, and heard his mother’s plea for assistance.

As she flipped through old photos of Mays, his mother Senekua says each day without her son feels like a lifetime. He was gunned down outside her former home at Fielding Street and W. McNichols Road on Sept. 22, 2020, by two men yet to be identified.

“God-fearing. He was a great uncle, great son, great father. They took his life in front of me. No type of respect, care,” Senekua Mays said.

Senekua Mays has since memorialized her son and other loved ones through tattoos as a part of her grieving.

“This one is one of his lyrics from (his song) ‘Federal.’ He said interrogation never moved him,” Senekua Mays said.

She’s also expressing a feeling of hopelessness without hearing much from police and not knowing why someone took her son’s life. An emerging rap artist, his death also cut short his blossoming music career.

“Jumped out of a pickup truck and just went to shooting. Definitely an AR or something like that,” the mother said. “The pain and suffering you caused me, you’re going to end up causing your own parent. Karma comes back 10-fold. Them are facts.”

Senekua Mays is still seeking answers.

“I want my son’s killer caught. He’s been dead five years. Does any parent know how it is not to see their son walk through that door? You don’t unless you’ve been through it,” she said.

She says she’s not sure who’s responsible for her son’s death.

“But I do want the person responsible to turn themselves in,” she said.

Senekua May wants everyone to know that once again, she never wants another family to go through this. She’s also committed to seeing her son’s killer brought to justice.

