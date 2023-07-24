Detroit neighborhood dealing with flooding once again after main break

(WXYZ) — A flooding nightmare is happening for families in one Detroit neighborhood, and they tell us this isn't the first time they've gone through this.

Those impacted on Detroit's east side are dealing with flooded basements and no running water after a water main break early Sunday morning.

The water was gushing down the street and seeping into peoples' homes.

"The damage just continued to compound. It started off as being one foot of water, then two feet. Now it's up to my waist," Tiffany Pugh sai.

She said she's looking at at least $10,000 in damage to her home from the flooding.

According to Pugh, the water poured into her home for 17 hours until she said she finally got someone from Detroit Water and Sewerage to answer the phone.

"So the water had just been building and building and I believe that had we been able to get in touch with someone sooner than this, damage would not have occurred," Pugh said.

Pugh tells us her basement has flooded five to six times in the last six to eight years. and with flood insurance in this neighborhood being so high - many go without.

"I can't afford for this to happen again, like I said, we're out of money," she said.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department tells 7 Action News it deals with three to five water main breaks every single day, largely due to aging pipes. It's an issue Pugh wants addressed.

"When are they going to resolve the situation for good, to where we no longer have to worry about this happening again?" she asked.

The water has been turned off, we're told.