DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is alive thanks to neighbors and first responders who jumped into action when he went into cardiac arrest outside his home on the city’s west side.

On Friday the Detroit Fire Department honored the neighbors and first responders who helped save 41-year-old Mark Attles, after a medical emergency outside his home on Griggs Street.

“I was having a talk with a friend outside of my house and then a sudden dizziness came over my head,” Attles said.

Watch Demetrios Sander's Report in the video player below:

Detroit neighbors, firefighters honored after helping save man who went into cardiac arrest

Attles said the incident happened Aug. 4. His next memory was of firefighters working to save him.

“Next thing you know I'm waking up being zapped back to life with a defibrillator by the fire department,” Attles said.

Two of Attles’ neighbors saw what was happening and rushed to help.

Mouchette Muhammad, a former personal trainer who is trained in CPR, said he was looking out his window when he realized something was wrong.

"Immediately just ran out the house and noticed that he hasn't breathing, he was unconscious and I heard a gurgle sound and knew that had to be cardiac arrest,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad and another neighbor, Mat Simela, provided lifesaving care until first responders arrived. Simela, who is a former lifeguard, is also trained in CPR.

“You know, I don't know what to call it. Like divine intervention? I'm glad we had people who are CPR trained because that's not always present,” Simela said.

On Friday, Attles and his neighbors reunited with the Detroit firefighter-EMTs who ultimately resuscitated him. The crews who responded received a Commissioner Unit Commendation.

“Up and moving and being able to go home with his family is huge. It's why we do what we do,” said Damien Falcon, a Detroit firefighter.

Dr. Enrique Rodriguez-Fhon, an emergency physician with Detroit Medical Center, said every second counts during cardiac arrest and that intervention from bystanders can make the difference between life and death.

“You don't have to be a professional to save a life, you just have to be willing to act,” Rodriguez-Fhon said.

First responders and the neighbors who helped Attles are now emphasizing the importance of becoming trained in CPR, so people are prepared if they encounter a similar emergency.

“That's what saves people's lives. Keeping that blood flowing, getting the oxygen out to the vital organs while you're waiting for emergency care,” Falcon said.

Muhammad also offered advice for people who may find themselves responding to an emergency.

“Take a few deep breaths and do what you're taught,” Muhammad said.

For Attles, the reunion offered a chance to thank the people whose quick actions helped give him another chance at life.

“It means everything to me because without them I wouldn't be here,” Attles said.

The Detroit Fire Department offers free hands-only CPR training twice a week at its Walter P. Harris Regional Center, register here.

