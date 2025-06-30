Detroit nonprofit transforms abandoned building into new summer camp facility

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based nonprofit has transformed an abandoned building into a thriving summer camp facility, providing a cool refuge for local youth during hot summer months.

For nearly two decades, Developing K.I.D.S. has operated without air conditioning. Now, thanks to millions in state and local funding, the organization has renovated a former eyesore on West McNichols Road into a permanent home for its programs.

"This is the first time in 19 years we've had air conditioning, we've been in multiple facilities," said Kimberly Johnson, President and CEO of Developing K.I.D.S.

Monday marked the first day inside the new facility, which previously was a restaurant.

Developing K.I.D.S. provides after-school and summer programming, plus college and career support for local youth.

"The demand has grown over time, there are over 10,000 young people in Detroit with nothing to do over the summer," said Samyah Hairston, Grants and Marketing Manager for Developing K.I.D.S.

What makes the organization special is how it creates lasting connections. Many staff members, including Hairston herself, were once participants in the program.

"I was a participant in the program in elementary and middle school, so way back when," Hairston said. "I was once in their shoes, so it's just been an honor to come back and see my work directly impact the young people in Detroit."

The renovated building, once a site for illegal dumping, has been transformed into a welcoming space designed with input from the youth it serves.

"To have an air-conditioned facility, a place where youth have designed it, they chose the paints, the furniture, it's just as much their home as it is ours," Johnson said.

The program also provides valuable experience for college students like Kassidy Williams, a camp teacher and aspiring sportscaster who was once a camp participant herself.

"I'm a firm believer that you can tie anything into your career and so speaking ... to children, is a great way to prepare yourself," Williams said.

