Detroit nonprofits team up to donate backpacks, school supplies to families in need

WATERFORD, Mich. — As Metro Detroit families prepare for the first day of school, two nonprofits are teaming up to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping by donating backpacks filled with supplies to families in need.

Watch Jeffrey's report below

Non-profit running school supply drive

Kenyatta Martin is shopping for her kindergartener and eighth grader and says the cost adds up fast.

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"Very expensive… so, right now I'm doing school shopping supplies. I have a kindergartener and eighth grader," Martin said.

Martin says waiting too long to shop only makes things harder.

"If you wait even a week before. Everything's going to be gone," Martin said.

Beverly Weddle founded Angels Hope Mission to help make sure kids have what they need heading into the school year.

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"It just seems like the price has gone up so much," Weddle said.

The nonprofit is donating backpacks stocked with essentials.

"Glue, crayons, colored pencils, little notebooks. A snack — to make sure they enjoy their first day of school," Weddle said.

Angels Hope Mission is partnering with Kids Empowered On the Move, a nonprofit primarily serving hundreds of families dealing with housing-related issues in Oakland County. The organization will deliver the backpacks directly to the doors of those who need them most.

Kimber Bishop-Yanke, Kids Empowered On the Move founder and executive director, says the demand is significant.

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"And the need is overwhelming," Bishop-Yanke said. "People don't realize everyday what can be a struggle. Little things like a calculator might be what's keeping a kid from doing well in school."

Weddle says Angels Hope Mission serves families of all sizes, often working alongside Waterford's Bethel United Church of Christ, where community members donate supplies.

"I hope it provides making life just one step easier so these kids can get a better start for that first day, first week, first month of school," Weddle said.

Weddle says they have about 30 backpacks, which will be packed on Thursday at the church. Anyone who would like to help can drop off donations at the front door of the church at any time of day.

"I truly believe we can be doing a lot more than we're doing right now," Weddle said. "Just some relief, because the world can use a whole of it."

You can learn more about Kids Empowered and Angels Hope Mission at the links in this sentence.

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