Detroit officers shot at while executing search warrant at illegal dispensary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers were shot at while executing a search warrant on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Belden Street near Midland Street. That's in the area of Livernois and the Lodge Freeway.

Police say they recovered about 30 pounds of marijuana at a building on the corner of Belden and Midland. The commander told 7 Action News that his narcotics officers were executing a warrant when someone inside fired off a round.

We watched as police brought a suspect out in handcuffs. Police say two arrests were made, including the alleged shooter. Another person had an unrelated outstanding felony warrant.

The commander says this was an illegal marijuana dispensary. A community member complained about it, and police went with the search warrant.

Following a customer inside, police say they announced themselves. That’s when a suspect opened fire with a handgun.

Police say no one was hurt. Officers did not return fire.

Police searched a Maserati and then had it towed away to their impound lot.

Cmdr. Eric Decker says given the danger of the situation, it’s an ideal outcome.

“I’ve watched the video on it. Absolutely amazing what happens in the blink of any eye, in seconds. It’s amazing the dangers these officers face and how they react,” Decker said. “They gave loud, verbal commands. As soon as the shot was fired, I believe that subject probably realized he was firing upon the police. And we’re talking a split second, a hair of a second. And that officer used so much restraint not to return fire.”

Decker says someone called 48224-DOPE to report the illegal operation.

Now, the alleged shooter faces a charge of assault with intent to murder a police officer.