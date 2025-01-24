Detroit officials explains why water mains break during cold temperatures

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we’ve been having extremely cold temperatures this week, some Detroit residents have been dealing with flooded streets due to water main breaks.

Earlier this week, Vaughn Street near Constance Street was flooded so badly that neighbors were stuck in their homes.

Watch our coverage of the water main break that impacted Vaughn Street in the video below:

'It's too serious.' Neighbors stranded by ice as city works to fix water main break

“I been here for 10 years and eight out of the 10, whenever it rains, we get a flood out here. I call it my lakefront property,” Vince Palmer said. “It’s a joke when you can play out here with your boats but when it’s cold like this, it’s nothing but an inconvenience.”

I wanted to know a little more about why water mains break during the cold temperatures, so I spoke with Sam Smalley, the deputy director of the city’s water department.

“When the temperature fluctuates.... hits 36 degrees, the metal or cast iron pipelines can become brittle with the expansion and contraction and temperature change that causes some breaks,” Smalley said.

Video: City of Detroit shows water main repair process

City of Detroit video shows water main repair process

Smalley says the city’s water system is about 95 years old.

“It’s a very robust system, but it’s old,” Smalley said.

“With the aging infrastructure, are there any plans to replace any of the piping?” I asked.

“Yes, we have a robust and comprehensive asset management program that goes neighborhood by neighborhood looking at overall risks,” Smalley said.

Related video: Water main break leaves cars covered in ice on Dearborn Heights street

Water main break leaves cars covered in ice on Dearborn Heights street

If you see what appears to be a water main break in your neighborhood, Smalley says call 313-267-8000.

“Don’t assume someone else has called it in," Smalley said. "Or (use) the Improve Detroit or SeeClickFix app that's available Google Play or Apple Store. You can report it either way.”

