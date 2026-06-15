DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today, Detroit officials will begin to consider shifting the city's curfew for the annual fireworks show on June 22. Residents will have a chance to comment on it during today's public hearing for the public health and safety committee.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Detroit officials set to consider shifting city's curfew for annual fireworks show at today's public hearing

It's a proposal that has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors throughout the city. In the past few months, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot in two separate gatherings.

Watch our previous coverage

Detroit considers earlier curfew for minors during annual fireworks show amid teen takeover concerns

And last year, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot as the annual Ford Fireworks were going off.

The annual event brings thousands of people downtown every year. City leaders are proposing to move up the curfew for all minors under 18 years old from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m., but the proposal is drawing mixed reactions from Detroiters.n This curfew would be in place the night of the fireworks show until 6 a.m. the next day.

If passed, this proposed curfew expansion will only apply to sect viewing areas in and around downtown Detroit, the riverfront and Belle Isle. Following the public hearings, city council is expected to vote on the proposed ordinance during Tuesday's full session.

The proposal vote comes amid the recent teen takeovers citywide, some of which have become violent. The current curfew, with limited exceptions for unaccompanied minors 15 and younger, is 10 p.m. Teens between 16 and 17 years old have an 11 p.m. curfew.

We asked several Detroiters their thoughts on the expansion, and their reactions were mixed.

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“I don’t necessarily agree with that only because it’s not dark outside in Michigan until 10 p.m. at that time. I just think maybe it should more security restraints," said Detroit resident Jordan Bradley.

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“I would prefer to see a different curfew time change or, you know, at least some type of…I don’t know, some type of backup, some type of help that they can have for those teenagers because they get out of control," said Detroit resident Amber Polk.

Public comments will take place during today's committee meeting here at city hall at 10 a.m.