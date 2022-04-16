Detroit officials warns about fires at Packard Plant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s been a massive Detroit eyesore for decades with most of it now slated for demolition.

In the meantime, fire investigators in Detroit have been back to the abandoned Packard Plant, where suspicious flames burned on two separate occasions Friday morning.

Detroit firefighters say it’s possible new curiosity over the old Packard Plant is leading more people to explore there, but along with trespassing, anyone caught setting a fire will face felony charges.

“It’s a hazard — two fires in the last 24 hours.” said Herb Hayden, director of the nearby Say Detroit Play Center. “Holes in the floor, unstable. Kids are kids. They want to investigate urban legend, Candy Man.”

Firefighters confirm two separate calls in the morning, with the first coming at 1:30 a.m. and the second at 8:45 a.m. The fires are considered suspicious and could be related to one another.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“Do not enter that building under any circumstances. If you know people who entered there or have any info about the fires, give us a call.” DFD Capt. Rance Dixon said.

A spokesperson for the city told 7 Action News much of the property at the plant is owned by businessman Fernando Palazzolo, including 5505 Concord, where at least one fire took place.

Our calls to his last known number have not yet been returned. The city also tells us Palazzolo owes more than $1 million in unpaid taxes and fines pertaining to this property, and they’re committed to seeing all of it demolished or partially remodeled moving forward.