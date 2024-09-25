Detroit pastor speaks out after his name is mistakenly used in Trump campaign

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bishop Charles H. Ellis III leads Greater Grace Temple Church in Detroit.

He says he was shocked to learn he was listed as a guest for Trump/Vance campaign scheduled to happen on Thursday.

“I’ve never been a Republican, I’ve always been a lifelong, proud Democrat, have always voted Democratic and I don’t even know how I got associated with the Republican Party or with Trump/Vance campaign,” said Bishop Ellis.

“Bishop, could it be possible that someone on your staff could have been in communication with Trump/Vance?" asked 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock.

“I handle political stuff, cause I want to be very clear on who I am and what I’m supporting,” said Bishop Ellis.

“Do you think this could be a mix up of names?” Braddock asked.

“There are some Ellis friends that I have and I won’t mention them, because I don’t want to get anyone else involved, but it’s hard to mix me with them,” said Bishop Ellis. “I’m Bishop Charles H. Ellis III and I’ve been using that forever and a day.”

Officials with the Trump campaign got back told us that Bishop Charles H. Ellis’ name was not supposed to be on the campaign event.

The person they meant to say was Apostle Ellis Smith. He runs Jubilee City Church in Redford Township.

The director of Black engagement for the Trump campaign, Gina Barr, sent us a statement saying:

“This week, I suffered the unfathomable loss of my beautiful mother, Isabelle. In keeping with her tenacious spirit, while simultaneously attempting to plan her unexpected home-going, I elected to remain committed to President Trump and my family’s longtime support of the Detroit evangelical community and erroneously misspelled the name of local Detroit Pastor and roundtable participant, Apostle Ellis L. Smith, Founder & Overseer of Jubilee City Church. The burden of grief is not a mortal sin and something all Pastors and political parties should understand and support.”

Gina Barr

Tiarra Braddock called Bishop Charles Ellis back and let him know what she had learned.

“I’m glad the Trump/Vance campaign has cleared up the Ellis that will be attending this event on Thursday. It was not me, it’s never been me, I’ve never been affiliated with the campaign at all,” said Bishop Ellis.