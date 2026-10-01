DETROIT (WXYZ) — Leaders of the Detroit People’s Food Co-op, a Black-led, community-owned grocery store in Detroit’s North End, are asking the community for support as the store faces financial challenges that have affected sales and inventory.

The cooperative, which opened two years ago, provides fresh groceries to the neighborhood, including many locally produced items. While leaders say the store is not in danger of closing, recent disruptions have strained operations and made it harder to keep shelves stocked.

“We're like a toddler; we've been open for 2 years, so any disruption to sales can create a domino effect,” said Lenay Gilbert-Williams, president of Detroit People’s Food Co-op.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' report in the video player below:

Detroit People’s Food Co-op Seeks Community Support Amid Financial Challenges

Gilbert-Williams said a combination of factors has affected business in recent months, including wildfire smoke that kept customers at home, a power outage and changing consumer spending habits.

“Then we're constantly in a game of having to pull from reserves or our saving account to fill the gap that sales does not,” Gilbert-Williams said.

The financial strain has directly impacted the co-op’s ability to purchase inventory.

“When sales are lower in any given week, that gives us less money to spend on inventory the following week,” Gilbert-Williams said.

She added that fewer products on shelves can create another challenge by giving shoppers fewer options and limiting support for local suppliers.

“This gives them less of a selection; this gives less of an opportunity to support the circular economy that we're creating,” Gilbert-Williams said.

For many North End residents, the co-op fills a longstanding need for access to fresh food.

“I've lived in the neighborhood for years over 50 years and it's always been difficult — hard to find fresh fruits and vegetables, organic produce,” said co-op member Marcia Pilliciotti.

“And I find things here that I can't find in other stores in my neighborhood,” she added.

To help stabilize the business, the co-op is hoping to raise at least $80,000 over the next month. Leaders say residents can help by donating online, purchasing a $200 lifetime membership, or shopping at the store.

“It's very crucial,” Gilbert-Williams said. “The best way, when you come into the co-op, spend an extra $10. Tell people about the cooperative.”

Shoppers say the store’s impact goes beyond groceries.

“They're helping us tremendously, and like I said, they're here for us, here for the community. So get here,” said shopper Javon Lee.

