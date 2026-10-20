It's a brand new season of Pistons basketball, but there's a lot more happening than just what you see on the court. From a new brand campaign to special theme nights and exclusive merchandise, there's plenty going on — and I got a chance to get a sneak peek and to talk to fans about what they're most excited to see with Detroit Basketball Unleashed.

Watch the story in the video player below:

Detroit Pistons unleash new season with bold brand campaign, fresh gear and 28 fan theme nights ahead

The Pistons are back, and after years of rebuilding, the team is entering a new season with bigger expectations — and a new way to tell their story.

"Things are looking up. We made it to the playoffs last year, so I'm just getting really excited when I think about the Pistons," Pistons fan Mathias Neloms said.

The new brand campaign is called Detroit Basketball Unleashed.

"It's called Detroit Basketball Unleashed. And what it's ultimately about is when you look at the definition of unleash, it's about energy, potential, but also purpose," Pistons SVP of Brand Marketing Nancy Gold said.

The campaign follows a young fan dreaming of becoming a Piston, with his mother's voice guiding him along the way. It's about ambition and who's got next.

But Pistons opening day is about more than basketball. It's also about Detroit's culture, creativity and style.

"Everyone's so lively and I love the way people dress at the games, the enthusiasm, all that stuff," Pistons fan Alyssa Chatman said.

"People show off their glasses, jewelry. I think that's a signature style for Detroit," Chatman said.

That style is getting some new looks. New Nike gear is hitting the team shop for opening day, including sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies with the Pistons style and Detroit edge. There are also fresh collaborations on the way, including Fear of God and Detroit's own Pelle Pelle.

"You'll see a collaboration with Hello Kitty, which we've never done before. That's super exciting and very different for us," Gold said.

Inside Little Caesars Arena, fans will find changes beyond the team shop. New seating brings the crowd closer to the action. There's also a full calendar with 16 giveaways and 28 theme nights, from Los Pistons to HBCU Night, Pride Night, Kids Day and a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Detroit Shock's championship.

"The theme nights are really celebrations of our community and the wide variety of fans that we are lucky enough to have," Gold said.

There's also a focus on food and drink, with new options for different tastes and dietary needs. They include the Woodward Wrap, a playful take on the cordon bleu; a filet mignon sandwich with tenderloin topped with balsamic-caramelized onions, creamy Boursin cheese, peppery arugula and garlic butter zip sauce; and Foundry Fried Rice with bacon lardons and kimchi, yum yum sauce and a takoyaki drizzle. There are also new signature cocktails.

But beyond the new gear, the food and the fan experience, there's something else that has fans excited: a team that reflects the city it represents.

"It kind of like reminds me of the people of Detroit, they're always striving for more," Pistons fan Mahdi Sami said.

And for the Pistons, that's the message heading into a new season: Detroit Basketball Unleashed.

As the season moves on, the Pistons are hoping that this opening day energy carries on throughout the entire year, pushing the team to new heights.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

