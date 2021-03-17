Detroit plans to install 4,500 speed humps to slow drivers in neighborhoods this year

(WXYZ) — We now know where the 4,500 speed humps will be installed this year in Detroit with the goal of reducing the number of drivers speeding through neighborhoods.

It's the city's most aggressive plan since the speed hump program was first launched in 2018. Every year since, there has been an increase – 543 humps in 2019 and 1,200 in 2020.

“4,500 speed humps, we have got to slow down the traffic, our children are not safe and I would just say to the residents of the city, drive as if it was your kid there is way too much speeding in these neighborhoods," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The cost for this year's work is $11.5 million, and some neighbors say drivers are mindful of the speed humps while others still speed on through.

“They are speed bumps so everyone is annoyed by speed bumps they are every 25 feet it feels like," Kelly Buren said. She lives near Greenlawn and McNichols, an area with plenty of speed humps.

She says drivers slow down, but others just don't care.

“They have also been a little bit annoying because people don’t always pay attention to them so they still just fly down the street," she said.

We saw a disregard for the humps ourselves, with some cars flying over them. Others, like Brandon Watts, worry about the damage they could do to his car.

“The way they are placed, you know, you are trying to dodge them not to tare up your tires on your car or anything, I dodge them on my car I don’t want to end up in the break shop or anything to cause any damage," Watts said.

From now until the end of the month, people living on streets with humps can request them to have them removed.

According to the city's website, the request has to be made through neighborhood block clubs to a district manager by March 31.

Brian Pawlik, a bicycle and pedestrian planner for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, said speed humps are just one tool cities can use to reduce speeding, saying they work for the most part.

According to a 2004 study, speed humps installed in Oakland, Calif. were associated with a 53%-60% reduction in the odds against injury or death among children hit by a car over a five-year period.

Pawlik said the numbers would likely still hold true to date.

“Speed humps they can decrease the travel speed so if you decrease the travel speed you are going to decrease the severity of crashes," he said.

While some find them a tad annoying, others are desperate to see some in their neighborhood.

Maria Mallette lives on the city's west side, and she emailed us telling cars were speeding down her street on Snowden. Despite her efforts, there are no plans for a speed hump.

"It doesn’t look like they are putting any here. I’m not surprised," she said.

There are speed humps planned just one block over from Maria, but she worries it will make things worse.

“If they know they can avoid the speed bumps coming down there then they will just come one block over and take this," she said.

People can still request to get a speed hump in their neighborhood, and it might be considered for 2022.

The city is taking requests, and an online form can be filled out if you would like a speed hump in your neighborhood. Click here to fill out the form.

