Leaders of the Considine Life Center are urging the city of Detroit to reconsider plans to take over management of the longtime recreation and resource center on Woodward Avenue in the city’s North End.

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Detroit plans to take control of Considine Life Center as longtime operators urge city to reconsider

The dispute centers on the future of the city-owned building, which has been operated by a nonprofit affiliated with Rev. Dr. Jim Holley.

In 2006, the nonprofit secured a lease agreement with the city to operate the Considine Life Center after concerns that the facility could close.

"It's no way in the world you're going to board up a building next to a church on Woodward Avenue, so I appealed to the administration," said the Rev. Dr. Jim Holley, pastor emeritus at Little Rock Baptist Church.

Since then, the center has provided various services and programs to residents, with supporters saying it has become an important resource for people in Detroit’s North End.

"It means the world, I got my first job here," North End resident Rollawnd Stanton said.

John Stanley, who visits the center, said the facility has also played an important role in the neighborhood’s transformation.

"People don't know that this neighborhood was very tough at one point. It was gang wars, drug violence, it was a narcotics area. Considine pulled us out of the streets," Stanley said.

Now, supporters worry that work could be threatened as the city prepares to assume operational control of the property.

"After 20 years, they basically want me to walk out and for them to walk in," Holley said.

City officials say the move comes after attempts to get the Considine Life Center to address critical repairs at the building, including longstanding roof damage, a nonworking boiler and problems with its HVAC system.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett said the city held discussions with Considine Life Center throughout the summer and fall and determined the organization did not have the resources to complete the necessary improvements.

"The City made multiple offers over the past few months to allow the Considine Life Center to continue to run programming while the General Services Department manages the building. Unfortunately, those offers were rejected, so the City has no choice but to assume full operational control of the building. Allowing the current operation to continue risks the continued deterioration of the Center and injury to residents," Mallett said in a statement.

"Ultimately, the city plans to restore the condition of the Considine Center to make a community asset that best serves the needs of the community for generations to come," Mallett added.

Gwen Vining, the building manager at Considine Life Center, said center leaders are aware of the needed repairs.

"Which is why we applied for the CBDG grant more than two years ago," Vining said.

Vining said she wants the city and the center to find a solution that allows the repairs to move forward while programming continues.

"Yes, we want the city to partner with us to take care of one of their jewels," Vining said.

