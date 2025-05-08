Detroit Police Chief Bettison continues Walk a Mile Wednesday tradition with community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison led his first Walk a Mile Wednesday of the summer on the city's east side, continuing a tradition started by his predecessor former Chief James White in 2021.

The community outreach initiative, which visits a different precinct every two weeks throughout the summer, brought police and residents together in the 9th Precinct near E. McNichols Road and Hoover Street.

"It's Walk a Mile Wednesday, so we're getting ready. We're getting our summer body in shape and we're going to be doing this every two weeks around the city," Bettison explained to a resident.

White joined Bettison for this inaugural walk of the season, symbolically passing the torch to the new chief.

"When I became chief, he said you better keep Walk a Mile Wednesday, and I was like absolutely, my friend," Bettison said.

As the group moved through the neighborhood, some residents watched from a distance while others actively joined the walk.

Martell George got out of his car to participate after being invited by officers.

"That's great for the community. That way, we get to know the community and the police face to face, and we don't have to be afraid of them," George said.

Michelle Goss, a neighborhood block club member, brought her 5-year-old grandson Cam Maxwell to the event.

"I think it's best to get them involved early, get him used to it early so as he gets older, he knows his civic duty is to be apart of his community," Goss said.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up after today's experience, young Cam replied, "I want to be a chief."

Community members took the opportunity to voice concerns directly to police leadership. Connie Minter pointed out blight in the neighborhood.

"You see this blight, you see this? Do something about it. Tear it down," Minter said.

Goss expressed concerns about unregistered block parties.

"Well, I think the biggest thing is probably going to be the block club parties that they have and they're not registering for. We just want to make sure people stay safe," Goss said.

Last summer, Detroit police cracked down on unregistered block parties following multiple shootings, including one in the 9th Precinct, where more than 20 people were shot and two were killed.

Bettison confirmed this enforcement will continue.

"Absolutely. Illegal block parties — let's call them what they are. They're illegal street parties where folks will take over your whole street, and so we're not going to have that at all. Matter of fact, we've already started that detail up," Bettison said.

While the walk itself covers just 1 mile in one neighborhood, Detroit police hope these community connections will contribute to a safer summer across the city.

"By him continuing this means there's still future," Minter said.

