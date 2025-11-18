Detroit police & community partners detail plans for a safe tree lighting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The annual Detroit tree lighting is something all of us look forward to every year. It's a chance to light up the season from Campus Martius Park.

Remember: You can watch our Light Up The Season special at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21 on Channel 7

This year, community partners working to reduce violence are joining Detroit police in issuing a message about keeping one another safe.

“People are here with kids and parents. Let’s just keep it respectful. Show the pride of Detroit and who we are as a city," Detroiter Aaron Thomas said.

For Thomas, the official start of the holiday season at Campus Martius brings feelings of warmth & excitement.

While visiting Downtown Detroit, he stopped to tell me about the need for our youth to take part in the fun and avoid disputes that could lead to violence in years past.

Negus Vu, the director of The People's Action, shared a critical message for the city.

“We don’t want kids in any fights. I’ve got a message. Police will be down here. Lots of activists. Community. We care about you. We don’t want you to go to jail or get tickets. Last year, we had unfortunate incidents with 150,000 people down here," Vu said.

Detroit police are also reminding people who visit they will be patrolling to ensure safety and an atmosphere of inclusion.

“If we do find children here unaccompanied after the event is over, curfew is going to be enforced. No minor is allowed here, unaccompanied without a parent or someone of legal age," Jasmin Barmore, the director of Detroit police's media relations, said.

“We have an awesome police department here in Detroit. They do an awesome job of handling conflicts and making sure it’s a fun and safe event for all ages in the community," Thomas said.

Police tell me curfew and other violations will be strictly enforced after the event. That said, they are very optimistic about this year's tree lighting being a success.

