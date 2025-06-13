DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bringing fathers together after devastating losses in the city of Detroit, the police department is hosting an event on Saturday to honor those whose children have died as a result of violent crimes.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Detroit police hosting brunch for fathers who lost children to violence crimes

As Father’s Day approaches, there’s a pain for some dads that’s difficult to put into words.

The father of 23-year-old college graduate Jordan Thornhill says his heart has been broken since July 2024, when a block party shooting took Thornhill’s life. He told me he won’t give up until he gets justice for his son.

“I wish that it could just be a day of recognizing fathers without having your child murdered in the background,” Andre Thornhill said.

Watch our previous coverage on Jordan Thornhill in the video player below:

MSU Grad gunned down at block party

Andre Thornhill says a party at Cherrylawn and Chalfonte streets left his family crushed. With the weekend drawing near, he’s as focused as ever on Jordan Thornhill’s killer being caught while still being present for his other children.

“I won’t rest until we have someone in custody or someone is held responsible for the shooting of Jordan,” Andre Thornhill said.

During our interview, Andre Thornhill shared that he’s grateful to those offering support including Detroit police. On Saturday at 1 p.m., they’ll be hosting a brunch for father’s still healing after losing a son or daughter to violence including shootings.

“They are going to be able to grieve and heal together in a safe space,” said Jasmin Barmore, Detroit police’s director of media relations.

Barmore told me each father grieves differently but often, their hurt is overlooked. This Father’s Day will be different and she says Detroit’s finest are working hard to solve all cases.

"We want dads to be able to support one another because they are walking in the same shoes. It’s a group I don’t think anybody wants to be a part of,” Barmore said.

The event means a lot for fathers like Andre Thornhill.

“It means they are interested in solving my son’s case. Not only his but solving the other fathers’ case,” he said.

Previous coverage: After WXYZ shares communication frustrations of block party victims' families, DPD creates new unit

New DPD unit will focus on communication with families of crime victims

Detroit police told me this event is also about listening to fathers who are still coping with grief.

