Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay.

The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets.

DPD said it has been trying to increase its police presence throughout the summer, and Duggan said they have deployed hundreds of extra officers each weekend.

But, the city said it is a challenge to keep up the pace, so they are hoping the extra incentive will help fill those additional slots.

The city has been focusing in on Downtown Detroit and other hot spots that draw big crowds. Duggan said the equivalent of 200-300 additional officers were needed Friday through Sunday to help in their efforts to deter gun violence, but as month three of overtime nears, volunteers are harder to find.

"As the city enters the last month, with back-to-school, Labor Day weekend, festivals, and end of summer gatherings, it is becoming much more difficult to secure officers to work the necessary overtime shifts to maintain the police presence Chief James White believes to be essential," Duggan said.

To keep up morale, Detroit is dishing out more money, and doubling the pay for OT.

Duggan approved the request in an executive order, with the increased pay starting on Friday and ending on Sept. 26.

Previously, officers were getting time-and-a-half for working overtime.

The additional officers will help increase police presence at concerts, festivals, block parties and sporting events, as well as other large gatherings.

The city said extra money will come from the DPD budget as well as supplemental funding.