(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a shooting at a large gathering in Brush Park that left two people injured.

The shooting happened Thursday night on the corner of East and Eliot streets, which is just south of Mack Ave. and west of I-75 in the Brewster Homes neighborhood.

See the latest information in the video below

Detroit police investigate shooting that left 2 injured during gathering in Brush Park

Witnesses say there was a large gathering in the parking lot when shots rang out. Those witnesses also told 7 News Detroit they didn't know the people who opened fire or why they were shooting in the first place.

Someone on the way to the hospital told us his friend got shot, and said it was a senseless shooting at a peaceful gathering that never should have happened.

We're told that around 75 people peacefully gathered outside a parking lot to celebrate the life of a man who had recently died from a heart attack. During that gathering, a group of men approached the gathering and opened fire.

One witness told me that two people were hit by gunfire, and another said his friend was one of the victims and that an ambulance transported him to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

We're still awaiting official word from Detroit police on the condition of the victims and a motive for the shooting.

DPD investigators were on scene overnight trying to piece together what happened. Our cameras captured several evidence markers on the ground, as well as an apparent bullet hole in the headset of a vehicle's passenger seat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.