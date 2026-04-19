Detroit police investigating triple fatal shooting following car crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are investigating a triple fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 21700 block of McNichols around 3 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight after a crash.

The three victims who were killed were all adults, police say.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody.

"Our condolences go out to all the families impacted by this tragic incident," DPD said in a statement.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.