Detroit Police looking for suspect who assaulted ride share driver

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a ride share driver on March 16th.

There is currently a $500 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The assault was caught on camera by the ride share driver’s dash cam.

In the video, you can see the suspect spit at the driver then he throws something, then he hit the driver in the head.

This assault happened on 19100 of Cheshire street in Detroit.

“It’s been happening for years,” said Uber driver Mohamad Slaibe. “There’s no safety in this business.”

On Saturday, 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to experienced ride share drivers about this incident.

“It’s heartbreaking, that is heartbreaking,” said Uber driver Carolyn Anderson.

Anderson has been an Uber driver for nearly 10 years.

“We know we’re not safe out here, there’s no division to keep up safe and as you see on that camera, he had a camera and it didn’t stop them, they didn’t have on no mask,” said Anderson.

Anderson says she hopes the person who assaulted the ride share driver is caught soon.

“They actually hit this man, Spit on this man, disrespected this man,” Anderson added.

If you have an information about this case.

Make sure to contact Detroit Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800 speak up. You can remain anonymous.