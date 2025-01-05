Detroit Police officer killed in off-duty crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police officer was killed earlier this weekend in a car crash, the department confirmed.

The Department said the officer was off duty when the crash happened.

7 News Detroit has confirmed that Cameron Richardson is the officer killed.

DPD is set to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon after the fatal crash, and his parents will be in attendance. We will be streaming that press conference live; you can watch iton our website or on our Facebook page.

This article will be updated with more information once that press conference starts.

