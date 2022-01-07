Detroit police say mother has admitted to accidentally shooting 4-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened near E. Baltimore Avenue and Brush Street.

The child was shot once in the arm and once in the leg, according to authorities. They also said the mother admitted to accidentally shooting the child.

Detroit police were initially told that the mother and child were going into an apartment building when someone tried to snatch the mother’s purse before shooting the child multiple times. Police were later told that was not true after the mother admitted to shooting her child.

It’s unknown at this time if the mother will face any charges.