Detroit police to implement crowd management plan for city, enforce noise ordinances

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In wake of a brawl in Greektown over the weekend, Detroit police plan to implement a crowd management plan for the entire city.

Interim Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Thusrday there will be a major increase in police presence; Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized 4,000 overtime hours per weekend for summer crowd management in the city.

This is in addition to 2,000 hours per weekend authorized for drifting or speeding.

White said this allows continued full staffing for 911 calls and for investigations. Officers are also offered additional opportunities to work summer crowd management detail on overtime.

DPD plans to deploy additional personnel where crowds require, beginning this weekend in Greektown, the Riverfront area near Atwater and Riverside, along with Rouge, Balduck and Henderson parks.

White said the department will adjust deployment from weekend to weekend to address crowd behavior that is disruptive or illegal.

"We don't want to arrest anybody," Duggan said. "We want everybody in the city to enjoy every part of this city. If you're behaving in a positive, respectful way, we want you to have a good time."

Additionally, DPD plans to strictly enforce the city's ordinances to "lower the party atmosphere," White said.

Businesses are required to enforce a city ordinance banning outside music or noise after 10 p.m. that projects more than 50 feet.

Business licenses will be suspended or revoked pursuant to city code for business owners who refuse to comply with noise ordinances.

Additionally, police will enforce the city ordinance on vehicles, banning noise projecting from vehicles more than 10 feet.

During the press conference, Duggan said the city plans to hold business owners accountable; he said business playing music out on the street after 10 p.m. is attracting groups who can't legally go inside and drink.

The city also plans to enforce ordinances regarding city parking lots and curfews for teenagers.

Detroit has an ordinance that requires parking lot owners to prevent loitering and boisterous behavior in their lots, to keep sidewalks around the area clear and have paid attendants on site as long as there is any car remaining in the lot. Police plan on enforcing this ordinance, citing parking lot parties that "get out of control."

Police will also enforce a curfew on anyone 17 and under, saying teens should not be on the street during late hours at night.