Detroit police moving forward with forfeiture proceedings on vehicles involved in drag racing, drifting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police plan to strictly enforce drag racing in the city.

During a press conference Thursday, police said they have had a detail to curb drag racing and drifting throughout the city.

Parts of the detail include air support units, undercover surveillance vehicles and intelligence gathering.

Police said vehicles that are directly involved in drag racing and drifting will be seized and impounded.

Additionally, police will be moving forward with forfeiture proceedings on a number of vehicles involved in drag racing and drifting.

Through forfeiture proceedings, rather than owners paying a fee at an impound lot to recover their vehicle, the city will instead outright own the vehicle.

Mayor Mike Duggan noted that of the cars being seized for drifting or speeding, half or more are coming from outside of the city.

Recently, police seized two Lamborghinis from vehicle owners who live in Kalamazoo and posted a drag racing video on social media in Detroit. Police said they plan to move forward with forfeiture.