DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are marking their centennial with a four-day fan festival in downtown Detroit, giving fans the chance to meet current and former players while celebrating a century of hockey history.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Detroit Red Wings celebrate Centennial with 4-day fan fest at Motor City Casino

The celebration kicked off Thursday at Motor City Casino, featuring exhibits, autograph sessions and memorabilia from the team's 100-year legacy in Hockeytown.

"It's incredible to see the history of 100 years," said Ryan McIntire, a Red Wings fan attending the event.

Jim McBroom, another longtime fan, was equally impressed by the scope of the celebration.

"It's really mind boggling and touching to see how far back this goes," McBroom said.

The festival showcases Stanley Cup trophies, vintage equipment and jerseys from legendary players, including the Russian Five. Fans can view Red Wings legend Terry Sawchuk's old mask and stick, along with Grind Line memorabilia and other historic artifacts pulled from the team's archives.

"If you're a Red Wings fan, if you're a hockey fan, you definitely want to come down and experience this," said Ron Colangelo, senior vice president of communication for Ilitch Sports and Entertainment.

For many attendees, the event brings back childhood memories of meeting their hockey heroes.

"I remember getting my autograph from Gordie Howe, and I was probably I don't know 12 years old or so," said Greg Best, a Red Wings fan.

The festival features appearances by Red Wings alumni, including Justin Abdelkader, Drew Miller and Greg Stefan, who are excited to reconnect with fans.

"It's just going to be great seeing a lot of fans that I've seen over the years and a lot of my old teammates that I played with," Abdelkader said.

Miller praised the organization's efforts in putting together the celebration.

"I think the Red Wings are putting on a fantastic event here at the Motor City Sound Board. So signing with the fans, get to reminisce with them on some of the memories they have too, so all around it's a fun weekend," Miller said.

Stefan echoed the sentiment about the nostalgic nature of the event.

"I really enjoy weekends like this because it brings back a lot of great memories," Stefan said.

The Centennial Fan Fest runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $35, with VIP packages also available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

