Detroit Red Wings unveil new food, merch and fan experiences for centennial season

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings are ready to welcome fans back to Little Caesars Arena — and this season, there's more to look forward to than just the action on the ice.

The team is rolling out a number of new food, merchandise, and fan experience additions as it continues celebrating its centennial season.

"The fan experience is everything. Seeing our fans come out game after game … it's hockey town, right? It's called hockey town for a reason," Amanda Dennis, VP of Revenue Marketing with the Red Wings, said.

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Red Wings roll out new fan experiences for centennial season

Dennis said the team is featuring all kinds of new offerings — and the centennial celebration isn't over yet.

"And we're still celebrating that until our official 100th birthday in November," Dennis said.

On the food and drinks side, new items include Arnold Palmers, burgers, and meat, cheese, and butter boards. Concessions Chef Earl Stewart broke down a couple more additions.

"The Woodward wrap is a play on the Cordon Bleu," Stewart said. "The steakhouse burger has a steakhouse sauce."

Stewart said the goal is to keep fans fueled throughout the game.

"Come in, grab your food, go to your seat. By the end of the first period, hungry again — more food. Second period: bathroom break. Third period: home. I know how it goes," Stewart said.

Up at the suite level, Suites Chef Doug Gruenwald said there's a new lineup designed to stand apart from the usual arena fare — including salmon, sandwiches, specialty spritzes, and a mix-and-match ramen option.

"Other people want to try something different … and this is something different," Gruenwald said. "It's a new experience for them, instead of pizza and hot dogs, but we have that too."

It's not all about food, though. The team is also expanding its merchandise offerings — including options for kids — and debuting a new customization station where fans can personalize their gear to reflect their favorite outfit.

Dennis said the players feel the energy fans bring.

"The fans are an extra man on ice for them," Dennis said.

Lifelong Red Wings fan Eric Hambleton, spotted in a Wings hat, said the merchandise is simply part of the experience.

"Just part of the lifestyle," Hambleton said. "It's hard not to get sucked into it and start cheering and being loud."

The team is also launching a new Kids Club aimed at building the next generation of Red Wings fans.

"They're going to be lifelong Red Wings fans," Dennis said. "Creating a memory to last forever."

Hambleton summed up what he hopes every fan takes away from a night at the arena.

"Leave here happy — a little giddy in your step and ready for the next game," Hambleton said.

Stewart had one final message ahead of the season opener.

"Let's get this win!" Stewart said.

October home game tickets are on sale for $26 until Thursday.

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