Detroit resident to have sidewalk fixed after years of searching for answers

DETROIT (WXZ) — A Detroit resident reached out to 7 News Detroit after a sidewalk near his home was left damaged for years. Now, the city is preparing to repair it.

Otis Register has lived in his home on Detroit's west side for 40 years.

"Been here all my life. I love my city,” Register said.

He said he hadn't experienced very many issues until a decade ago.

Around 2015, Register said a house next to his was demolished after it caught fire. When contractor's were working on that project, more than just the home was brought to pieces.

"He also destroyed the sidewalk and the skirting,” Register said.

Extended interview: 'This is an eyesore and it's a danger.' Man describes sidewalk issue in front of property

After he decided to buy that property in 2022, Register began reaching out to the city about getting the sidewalk fixed, especially after seeing how dangerous it could be for kids.

"One day, they were coming home from school, a little girl tripped. I don't want to get sued for this. That's the city's property,” Register said.

He added that attempts to have it repaired haven't been very fruitful.

"I took it far as I can go and I'm not getting any answers,” Register said. "I've never asked the city for anything. I go to work every day. I do what I'm supposed to do but now, it's just getting bad."

After hearing from Register, we reached out to the city about what happened with the damaged sidewalk.

"This particular residence caught on fire. We took it down because it was a nuisance to the neighborhood. That individual contractor did the job, however, they did not do it the best,” said Joshua Roberson, deputy director of Department of Neighborhoods with the city of Detroit.

Roberson said heavy equipment likely contributed to the sidewalk's condition.

7 News Detroit told the city about Register's concerns and now, the city is preparing to replace it.

"We're going to get this restored within the next coming construction season,” Roberson said. "We want to encourage those who have been buying lots, taking care of their neighborhoods to know that the city is behind them."

As for why it took 10 years for the sidewalk to be slated for repaired, Roberson said Register’s situation is no necessarily unique.

"There were some things going on a decade ago that have changed now. We have better policies and procedures,” Roberson said.

If you notice any issues in your neighborhood, Roberson encourages Detroiters to contact their district or deputy managers.

