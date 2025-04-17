Detroit residents raise awareness about dangerous intersection, city and police respond

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit residents are concerned about a dangerous intersection on the city's west side, demanding more action from officials.

They fear if steps aren't taken to slow drivers down, someone may get seriously hurt as a park and school are directly in the area.

The intersection in question is Broadstreet Avenue and Glendale Avenue. A four-way stop sign sits at the intersection, but some residents say drivers view it as optional.

WXYZ Drivers in the intersection

“The drivers do not pay attention to the stop signs. They don’t even observe it and if they do, they do a slow roll," resident Mohasson Raji said.

Raji has only lived in the neighborhood for a few years and loves the Russell Woods district, however, she reached out to 7 News Detroit after her parked cars on the street were continuously being hit by reckless drivers.

“I had to work out a deal with my neighbor to see if I can share her driveway, so she’s nice enough to let me use her driveway," Raji said.

Mohasson Raji Mohasson Raji's damaged car

Multiple residents complained of similar issues.

"I had to just have it towed," resident Bianca Gonzales said about her parked car that was also hit. "Luckily, it wasn’t a car I was planning on using, but it’s a huge concern.”

Kenneth Sebree has lived in the neighborhood his entire life. He says the reckless driving continues to get worse over time.

"It’s a dangerous intersection. There’s a stop sign here, there are no speed bumps, there are periodically, I would say, two to three accidents at this intersection every year and sometimes, the injuries are severe," he said.

A possible solution is something all these residents can agree on: speed humps.

We reached out to the city of Detroit to see what can be done. They mentioned the multiple speed humps surrounding the intersection, however, they say they cannot install speed humps directly on Broadstreet Avenue specifically because it is a main road.

WXYZ Broadstreet Avenue on Detroit's west side

“Let’s look at the laws to see how they can accommodate to make areas, makes streets safe," Raji said. “There has to be something they can do to keep us safe.”

Detroit police released a statement that says in part: