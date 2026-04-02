More retirees are returning to the workforce to keep up with rising costs, stay busy, and give back to their communities.

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Detroit retirees are returning to the workforce to combat rising costs and give back to the community

After retiring from Ford in 2019, Bill Greer found himself wanting to do more. He connected with the Detroit Area Agency on Aging to figure out his next steps.

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“Yeah, after Covid, I’m looking at people going to work and coming home, and I didn't have that... I knew there was something inside me, something left, something new that I wanted to explore,” Greer said.

Greer previously worked in local television in Detroit for 15 years, doing camera and audio work before his career at Ford.

“I knew I had a lot left in the tank, so to speak, so that’s one of the reasons I pursued it,” Greer said.

Greer now works part-time as a digital navigator at Saint Patrick’s Senior Center in Detroit, where he helps seniors improve their technology skills.

Lonnie Lacey of Detroit is one of the seniors learning from Greer.

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“I tell everyone I’m a real-life Flintstone, but I want to become a Jetson,” Lacey said.

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Gwendolyn Taylor, a registered nurse from Macomb Township, attended this digital course as well.

“I’m 75 years old, so they didn’t have computers, they didn’t have cell phones. So, learning this makes it better for me because I’m not good at the computers,” Taylor said.

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Rashonda Dawson works with the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) at the Detroit Area Agency on Aging. The program helps adults 55 and older gain training and employment.

“We know employers now are looking for persons who have computer skills, just the basic computer skills,” Dawson said. "We know the market is competitive because you have your younger generation that's out there as well. However, the one thing that I admire about the seniors is their dedication."

Dawson noted that many seniors are re-entering the workforce for financial reasons. But she says others "un-retire" for mental stimulation and social connections.

“Supplemental income is No. 1, with the increase of groceries, and just day-to-day living, you know things have gone up,” Dawson said.

The program has a 75-80 percent placement rate and partners with host sites across Detroit, including Saint Patrick's Senior Center. The program helped Greer find his current path, and he is now training to become a health worker thanks to the partnership between St. Pat's and Wayne State University.

“I didn’t know which way to go until I ran into the SCSEP program, and kind of helped me find my direction,” Greer said.

For more information, individuals can contact the Detroit Area Agency on Aging directly at this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.