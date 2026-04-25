DETROIT (WXYZ) — A simple solution at Gabriel Richard Park along the Detroit riverfront is making waves in the fight to protect the Great Lakes: rain barrels.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Detroit riverfront workshops use rain barrels to protect the Great Lakes and reduce backyard flooding

Joshua Rubin, founder of MI Rain Barrel, and his team transform Greek olive barrels into 58-gallon rainwater collectors. The goal is to prevent excess storm water from running into the Great Lakes.

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"The mission is to help prevent excess storm water from running into the Great Lakes because, during heavy rainfall, our sewer systems are overflowing, and some of that water is contaminated. And so holding back a rain barrel on every household would do a lot of good," Rubin said.

Rubin has installed over 2,000 rain barrels in Macomb County alone. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, contaminated storm water runoff impairs water quality in approximately 30,000 miles of rivers nationwide.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosts hands-on workshops to showcase the benefits of rain barrels, which extend beyond saving money on water bills.

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"We really wanted to connect Detroiters to the riverfront while also promoting that environmental stewardship piece," Kamryn Gardner said.

"It can reduce your flooding in your backyards and also be a great resource for things like if you have a community garden and want to reduce your water intake," Gardner said.

Setting up a rain barrel involves finding a gutter in a backyard. Each barrel comes with a 2-by-3 flex elbow. Users cut their gutter and point it at the top of the barrel. Layering rocks in the lid creates a second filter, and a screen keeps debris out.

Besides the environmental benefits and financial savings, rainwater is better for plants.

"You can see your garden's going to be growing greener, lusher because the water's soft water. The water from your hose has minerals in it. It's harsher, it's heavier," Rubin said.

Harvesting rainwater is an ancient practice dating back to the Romans, and Rubin noted that many grandmothers used to have them in their backyards.

Gardner helped set her mother up with a community rain barrel for her garden, calling it the best gift ever.

"It's just been a great experience to see that sustainable lifestyle kind of become a part of her everyday nature," Gardner said.

Rain barrels are available through MI Rain Barrel's website.

Oakland County residents can receive $200 rebates through the Rain Smart program. Rain barrel workshops take place throughout the year.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

