Detroit road rage shooting leaves man in critical condition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A rush hour road rage shooting left a man in critical condition after he was shot in the head on the west side of Detroit near the intersection of Joy Road and Schaefer Highway.

According to sources, the 30-year-old suspect is now in custody after he turned himself in to Detroit police at the 2nd Precinct. The full circumstances are still unknown.

"In the moment this happened, I was working and I just heard one shot,” said Marcos Dubon, who works at a collision shop nearby. "I hear the shot and come out, the body's already in the street. I don't know how it happened."

According to police, the shooting is a case of alleged road rage. Sources told us a man in a red Toyota Camry got out of his car to confront another driver. A few seconds later, that other driver shot him in the head.

A gun was found near the Camry, and police were seen swabbing it for evidence.

Police stayed late into the evening collecting evidence and animal control removed a dog from the car. Witnesses saw the victim lying on the ground and police say he was taken to the hospital. At last check, he remained in critical condition.

“There was another guy holding his hand, took off his shirt, he was a nurse," said Ahmad Aoun, who also works at the collision shop. "Because it was cold out, he threw the stuff on there for him and he was trying to keep him warm because the guy was shaking on the floor... I hope he’s still alive doing well.”