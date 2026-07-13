Detroit Sandwich Party returns to Eastern Market on Sept. 6

(WXYZ) — The third annual Detroit Sandwich Party is coming to Eastern Market on Labor Day weekend, bringing a massive free festival for sandwich lovers.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6 at Eastern Market. It's organized by Carlos Parisi, Will McDowell and Bekah Galang.

Watch our 2025 interview with Carlos in the video below

Detroit Sandwich Party returns to Eastern Market with an expansion on Aug. 31

Organizers are looking for vendors, volunteers and sponsors for the 2026 event. You can learn more and sign up to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor here.

The event is free to enter, and each vendor will be selling smaller-sized sandwiches for purchase, so people can try as many sandwiches as they want.

Below are some sandwiches from the 2025 festival from Leña, Tall Trees Cafe, Bar Chenin and more

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ