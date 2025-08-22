Detroit school buses get new cameras to catch drivers who don't stop for kids

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District buses are now equipped with high-tech cameras designed to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, putting student safety at risk as the new school year begins Monday.

The camera system uses artificial intelligence to capture violations across eight lanes of traffic, automatically zooming in on license plates to issue $295 tickets to vehicle owners who fail to stop when buses display their stop signs with red flashing lights. DPSCD Public Safety will review suspected violations before a citation is issued

"It's not about the money; it's about saving student lives," Aaron Walter said.

Walter, executive director of transportation at Detroit Public Schools Community District, explained how the new technology works during a demonstration of the bus-mounted cameras.

"The bus has eight cameras, so we'll capture video and pictures of the violation. It will zoom in on the license plate and that's how a ticket is issued," Walter said.

According to Michigan law, drivers must stop at least 20 feet away when a school bus displays its stop sign with red flashing lights. This requirement applies to all traffic on both sides of the road, unless there's a divided highway.

The cameras represent a significant enforcement upgrade for protecting students. Previously, police officers had to witness violations in person to issue citations.

"In the past officers have actually had to witness that vehicle disobeying the stop sign or alternating red lights from those school buses," Cpl. Billy Shillingburg said.

Shillingburg, with the Taylor Police Department, confirmed similar camera technology will soon be implemented in Taylor. He noted law enforcement would still review the video evidence and have final say on whether a citation is issued.

"How big of a gamechanger is it to be able to enforce that law?" I asked.

"It's huge. It's definitely huge for the kids. The kids have the ultimate safety in here," Shillingburg said.

While state law has allowed these cameras for about four years. New legislation passed last year enables ticket revenue to return to school districts. In Detroit, 40% of the $295 fine goes back to the district for bus safety improvements.

Parents attending a free back-to-school event at Detroit's Corner Ballpark, hosted by the nonprofit Detroit Is Me, expressed strong support for the new safety measures.

"That's a really good idea to have these cameras," Courtney Fields said.

Fields, a Detroit Public Schools Community District parent, believes the technology will provide additional peace of mind.

"These people are really going to stop now because they know if they don't, they will get a ticket," Fields said.

