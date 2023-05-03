Detroit school closes after student dies, 'unusually high rate' of illnesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A spokesperson for the Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday that a kindergartner has passed away, and that they are temporarily closing a school for deep cleaning after an “unusually high rate” of flu-like symptoms.

The Garvey Academy on Van Dyke in Detroit is closed until Monday.

The district reports that the kindergartner died last week. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

A full statement from the district is below:

"Tragically, last week one of our kindergarten students at Marcus Garvey passed away. At this time, the medical examiner has not determined the cause of death. This week, the school has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels. We have been actively communicating with the Detroit Health Department about these cases and we have mutually agreed that the best course of action right now is to close the school until Monday to allow families to monitor their children's symptoms and to deep clean the school."

7 Action News has reached out to the Detroit Health Department for comment, but has yet to hear back.