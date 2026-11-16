DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District is investing $8.7 million to bring 89 school libraries back to life, expanding students’ access to books and dedicated learning spaces.

The investment comes as reading proficiency remains a concern across Michigan. The 2026 M-STEP showed 38.2% of Michigan third-grade students were proficient in English language arts.

The Detroit Literacy Coalition has provided resources to families and children for years with the goal of improving reading and writing skills. Sharon Murphy, the coalition's executive director, said strong literacy skills are essential to students' future success.

“You have to read and write, and be able to understand what you're reading and writing to be successful,” Murphy said.

Detroit schools investing $8.7 million to restore 89 school libraries

Murphy said she is excited to see DPSCD restoring libraries in many of its schools, particularly as educators continue working to improve reading scores.

“In Michigan, we have some of the lower test scores in the nation. That shouldn't be the case. We need to get those literacy scores up,” Murphy said.

DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said financial challenges over the years contributed to school libraries closing or falling out of use.

“When I became superintendent, the libraries were not actively used at all,” Vitti said.

The district instead invested in other resources, including smaller classroom libraries.

Now, the district is adding more resources. A one-time $8.7 million investment was recently approved to restore 89 school libraries.

“Just listening to the feedback around the need to bring back libraries, the board decided to make this one-time investment,” Vitti said.

The money will pay for new books, modern furniture, an inventory system and staffing.

Vitti said the libraries will likely be available to students for part of the school day as well as after school.

“They'll be opened probably three periods of the school day and then after school,” Vitti said.

In the short term, the district plans to rely on teachers and academic interventionists to staff the libraries. Longer term, DPSCD plans to help teachers become certified librarians.

“But that'll be a process,” Vitti said.

The libraries are expected to open next fall.

For Vitti, restoring the libraries is about more than putting books back on shelves. He said the dedicated spaces can give students an opportunity to discover subjects, stories and experiences outside their everyday lives.

“There's just something special about being in one location that's quiet, only focused on books and literature, to just explore the world you're not exposed to,” Vitti said.

