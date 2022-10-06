Detroit serial killer Deangelo Martin sentenced to prison for murders, kidnappings, rapes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "My family is devastated. There's not a single day that passes that I don't think about my mom," Lisa Hohnstreiter said as she faced the man who confessed to killing her mother Nancy Harrison. "I'm so angry and hurt. This trauma is consuming."

As part of a plea deal, Deangelo Martin confessed to the murders of four women as well as kidnapping during attacks on two other women.

The bodies of Annetta Nelson, Travesene Ellis, Tammy Jones and Nancy Harrison were all found in abandoned homes in Detroit.

"I miss my mother so much. I've had nightmares every night," cried Latrease Ellis, the daughter of Travesene Ellis, as she spoke to the court before Martin was sentenced Thursday. "I have three babies and they ask about her all the time."

Martin was arrested in June of 2019 — the same day Detroit police named him as the suspected serial killer.

"I'm trying to breathe right now. I really am. I respect you, Your Honor," said the brother of Harrison.

Timothy Harrison was visibly tense in the courtroom and suggested he wanted to get his hands on Martin.

Judge Regina Thomas told Harrison that she appreciated his restraint.

"I'm old school," Harrison said. "We're living in a different society right now. That's why we're here."

As part of the plea deal reached with prosecutors, Martin was sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison and no more than 70 years.

"In my heart, I believe there are more victims," Anita Nelson-Reed said.

Reed's twin sister, Nelson is Martin's first known victim.

"Deangelo 'Kenny' Martin is a beast. He's an inhumane, cold-hearted killer," Reed told the court. "He's not fit to live in this society. He killed enough women and hurt enough families for his lifetime. Please throw away the key and put this monster where he belongs."

Martin will get credit for the 1,097 days he's spent in jail. He's now on his way to a prison in the Michigan Department of Corrections.