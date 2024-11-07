Detroit set to become largest U.S. city to accept cryptocurrency for taxes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starting next year, Detroiters will be able to pay their taxes and other city fees using cryptocurrency, the city announced on Thursday. Detroit is set to become the largest U.S. city to do this.

The city says that the transactions will happen through a secure platform managed by PayPal. The city says this change is part of a larger strategy to "explore innovative technologies that could enhance public services, strengthen civic engagement, and foster economic growth."

The city did not list an exact date as to when this would go into affect, just saying that the payment option will be available in "mid 2025" according to city treasurer Nikhil Patel.

“Detroit is building a technology-friendly environment that empowers residents and entrepreneurs, said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “We are excited to be one of the first major U.S. cities to explore blockchains civic applications and allow residents to use their cryptocurrency as a payment option."

To go along with this payment chain, the City is inviting blockchain entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for block chain civic applications to Justin Onwenu, the city's first Director of Entrepreneurship and Economic Opportunity.

Anone interested in sending a proposal to Onwenu can email them to pitchdetroit@detroitmi.gov by December 15 of this year.

As of November 2024, only three U.S. states accept cryptocurrency for state payments — Colorado, Utah and Louisana.