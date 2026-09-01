Detroit students face heat-related early dismissals as DPSCD tackles aging school infrastructure

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District released students early after rising temperatures exposed a longstanding problem: many of the district's school buildings still lack air conditioning.

Watch Jeffrey's story in the video player below:

Heat forces early dismissals at Detroit Public Schools

The early dismissals come as the heat index has been forecast to exceed 85 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. For families, the disruption arrived just as the school year was getting underway.

"They called us and said school was getting out early today," parent Charles Williams said.

"We don't want anybody passing out, so that's why we're going do a half a day," parent Cortez Grant said.

Shana Barber, whose niece attends DPSCD's Bagley Elementary, said she had been expecting the call.

"I kind of was anticipating us getting another hot day," Barber said. "Thank God I had some availability today to come and pick her up."

Both Grant and Barber attended DPSCD schools themselves and said the heat problem is nothing new.

"Coming from a DPSCD school growing up, I went through the same thing because like I said, a lot of these buildings are old," Grant said. "They're not going through anything different than what I went through when I was his age."

"I know exactly what it's like to be in this school with no air. It's difficult to learn," Barber said.

"Older building, older schools… it's going to have its problems and its issues," Williams said.

DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti acknowledged the scope of the challenge.

"It continues to be a major challenge for us because on average, our buildings are 80 years old," Vitti said.

A 2018 study found the district would need $2.1 billion to bring all of its buildings up to speed. After the pandemic, DPSCD received a $700 million fund to invest in modernizing schools — including air conditioning projects for all but 9 of its buildings. Vitti said the district is midway through that work.

"That will start to happen this year and move through the next two school years," Vitti said.

Vitti said tax dollars are difficult to invest because of capital debt stemming from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"The positive is that we are investing and our buildings are improving. The challenge is there is no continuing or re-occurring revenue to address the larger gap," Vitti said. "This is something that needs to be rectified because at the end of the day, it's the students that suffer."

"So that we don't have these type of interruptions and the students can have what they need throughout the school year," Barber said.

Currently, around half of DPSCD schools have full air conditioning and almost a third have partial — meaning roughly 80% are cooled in some way.

"You got to get with the times," Grant said.

With many schools still without AC, parents are left wondering how many more heat-related early dismissals lie ahead.

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