Detroit students find excitement in learning at festival for National STEM Day

For National STEM Day, over 2,000 high school and junior high students in Detroit participated in the Next Gen STEM Festival at the Lexus Velodrome.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 18:10:04-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Robotics is one of the best things I've ever done," said Reya Ahmed, a senior at Detroit International Academy for Young Women.

For National STEM Day, over 2,000 high school and junior high students in Detroit participated in the Next Gen STEM Festival at the Lexus Velodrome.

The event, sponsored by Michigan Tech and LIFT Advanced Manufacturing Institute, offered students a way to explore science, technology, engineering and math in an interactive and exciting learning environment.

Click on the video player above to meet some of the students who are getting inspired for the jobs of the future.

