Detroit takes action against parking lots accused of charging $1K for Lions game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit took action involving three downtown parking lots just days before the highly anticipated Lions game.

Parking spots near Ford Field were reportedly listed for a staggering $999, prompting immediate action from city officials.

Early Friday morning, the city shut down three parking lots operated by Park Rite, deeming the extremely high pricing unacceptable. However, a Wayne County Circuit Court judge later ordered the lots to be reopened after a hearing that morning.

The consensus among fans was clear: paying $1,000 for parking was out of the question.

"No. No. If I am coming downtown, I am either parking here or over at the casino for free," John Louria, a Lions fan, said.

Similarly, Chad Walling expressed his disapproval, saying he would simply find alternative parking and take an Uber.

Park Rite has faced similar accusations from the city of Detroit before. With this incident, according to the city, it's the second time in a year that the company has been accused of attempting to exploit customers.

David Bell, the director of the Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department, emphasized the city's determination to combat such practices.

"We are not going to allow folks to charge $900 to $1,000 for parking spots — that is unacceptable," Bell said.

The situation escalated when the case was brought before Wayne County Circut Court Judge David D. Allen. During the proceedings, Park Rite's attorney Michael Vogt claimed that the $999 price was a error stemming from an internal inventory control measure.

Vogt explained that an algorithm change in the parking app SpotHero inadvertently published the inflated price. The court ultimately found that no customers were charged the erroneous rate, leading to the judge's decision to reopen the parking lots.

In a statement following the ruling, Vogt expressed gratitude for the court's swift action to rectify the situation, emphasizing the unjust damage to Park Rite's business and reputation:

"Following a brief hearing this morning with Judge David Allen, the Court issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Detroit, ordering that the three parking lots be reopened immediately and that the suspension of Park Rite’s business licenses be restored. After hearing Park Rite’s side of the story, the Court found that contrary to the City allegations in its Complaint, not a single person was charged any amount over Park Rite’s published rates. The Court also found that the elevated price advertised on SpotHero was posted inadvertently and then removed by SpotHero and Park Rite as soon as it was discovered. Park Rite is thankful that the Court took immediate action to right this wrong, and undo the City’s unjustified closures which unnecessarily damaged Park Rite’s business and reputation, and inconvenienced numerous City residents just trying to get to work this morning."

SpotHero also responded, confirming that once Park Rite identified the error, they worked swiftly to correct it:

"Park Rite has been a long-term and valued partner with SpotHero. SpotHero can confirm that once Park Rite became aware of the erroneous rate, they worked with SpotHero to quickly correct it."

While the city may not have achieved the ruling it wanted, officials were pleased to send a message to parking lot owners that price gouging will not be tolerated. Bell reiterated their commitment to protecting the public's interests.

"We let them know we aren't going to accept this type of behavior," he said.

As for Lions fans, many remain determined in their refusal to pay such outrageous fees.

"Nope, not a chance," fan Joseph Farnham said.

However, one fan, Javon Robinson, offered a different perspective.

"If I had the money, yes, I would do it," Robinson said, citing the team's success as a motivating factor.

