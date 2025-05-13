Detroit Tigers players visit young cancer patients at Children's Hospital of Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers pitchers Jackson Jobe and Beau Brieske took time away from the baseball diamond to visit young cancer patients at the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

The visit was made possible through the Tigers Foundation and Gamers Outreach, a program that donates gaming systems for patients to use during treatment.

"It definitely puts things into perspective for myself being able to come here and see what these kids are going through," Jobe said.

Patients not only met the players but also had the opportunity to play video games alongside them, creating memorable experiences during difficult times.

Five-year-old Mason Wheeler enjoyed gaming with Brieske on Tuesday. He's at the hospital receiving treatment for a nerve condition affecting his ability to walk.

"We're huge Tigers fans. So I mean, we watch them as much as we can in the room," said David Wheeler, Mason's father from Utica.

Mason has been hospitalized for about six weeks as he works on his mobility.

"I mean, they don't get out a lot, some of them. Mason has been here for six weeks, so it's nice to experience these fun little activities and work with the players, see these guys that they see on TV. It's fun," Wheeler said.

The visit was especially meaningful for 18-year-old Immanuel Oeschger, who has been battling leukemia since July of 2022.

"I try to take it one day a time," Oeschger said.

Oeschger has endured extensive treatment, including two transplants and a recent procedure. His father noted how the Tigers' visit significantly improved his son's mood.

"You know, he was down in the dumps to begin with and then all the sudden to hear some professional players came to the hospital to visit some kids, really turned things around for him," said Jon Oeschger, Immanuel's father.

Adding to the special connection, Immanuel is related to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, a former New York Yankees center fielder.

"I always felt like a cool connection to baseball," Immanuel Oeschger said.

The players expressed being inspired by the patients they met and committed to cheering them on through their health journeys.

"Like I mentioned, definitely put things into perspective for myself, getting caught up in things that I think are important, but there's people out there in tougher situations," Jobe said.

